Pair your AirPods with the $34 Twelve South AirFly Transmitter for easy 3.5mm connections

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirFly Wireless Transmitter for $34 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for $6 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South’s AirFly allows you to pair wireless headphones with an existing 3.5mm port. Perfect for pairing your AirPods with a Nintendo Switch or airplane entertainment system. In fact, that’s why it was one of our products of the year for 2018. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Twelve South AirFly features: