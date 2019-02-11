Pair your AirPods with the $34 Twelve South AirFly Transmitter for easy 3.5mm connections

Feb. 11th 2019

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirFly Wireless Transmitter for $34 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for $6 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South’s AirFly allows you to pair wireless headphones with an existing 3.5mm port. Perfect for pairing your AirPods with a Nintendo Switch or airplane entertainment system. In fact, that’s why it was one of our products of the year for 2018. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Twelve South AirFly features:

  • Connect wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks with Bluetooth 4.1 technology
  • Use AirPods or Wireless Headphones on the plane with airline in-flight entertainment systems
  • Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless sport headphones or AirPods
  • Use with Nintendo Switch for a wireless gaming experience with your bluetooth headphones.
  • Tech Specs – Bluetooth v4.1, Audio Codecs: aptX Low Latency, aptX and SBC audio. Battery Life: 8+ hours
