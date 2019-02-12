Score Dewalt’s 100-Piece Screwdriving and Drilling Set for $30 shipped (Reg. $38)

Amazon offers the Dewalt 100-Piece Screwdriving and Drilling Set for $29.99 shipped. That’s good for an $8 discount from the going rate, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and is only the third discount we’ve seen. This 100-piece set is an essential for every toolkit and includes 30 high impact screwdriver bits, 14 drill bits, and an additional 66 driving pieces. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.
Dewalt 100-Piece Screwdriving and Drilling Set features:
- 30-piece IMPACT READY FlexTorq screwdriving set
- 37-piece screwdriving set with Tough Case
- 19-piece screwdriving set with Tough Case
- 14-piece gold ferrous Pilot Point drilling set
- Features some of DEWALT’s most popular bits that cover an array of uses
