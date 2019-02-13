Trace your royal bloodline w/ the AncestryDNA Testing Kits from $59 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

AncestryDNA (96% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity for $59 shipped. Regularly up to $90 or so, this is within $4 of the Amazon all-time low and the current best price around. However, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity + Traits is also on sale right now for $69 down from the usual $100. Both deals are currently matched direct from AncestryDNA for today and tomorrow, which could very likely mean the Amazon offers will follow suit. This kit will “trace your roots back to 500+ global regions” and the traits option will allow you to “learn, compare, and share discoveries about 18 of your most interesting personal traits.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of the 4,600+ Amazon customers. More details below.

While all of these DNA tester kits are slightly different and offer various stats, today’s deal is quite competitive. The closest 23andMe set is going for $99 right now. You could take it up a level with reports on health and wellness data, but it will cost you. Or just grab a Wisdom Panel 3.0 set to figure out if your puppy comes from an ancient royal lineage.

AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Ethnicity: