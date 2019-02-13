APC’s 1000VA Sinewave UPS packs ten outlets and a USB-C port at $115 shipped (Reg. $150)

Newegg is currently offering the APC 1000VA Ten-Outlet Sinewave BR1000MS UPS for $114.99 shipped when code EMCTVUW36 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $149 at retailers like Amazon, B&H and Walmart, that saves you 23%, beats our previous mention for the Amazon low by $7 and is the best we’ve tracked all-time. APC’s UPS is perfect for keeping your computer and other essentials online and can keep 50W devices powered for up to an hour. It also features USB-C and USB-A charging ports alongside the ten outlets. Nearly 200 shoppers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

At $57, APC’s 600VA UPS is a great alternative if you just want to keep devices like your modem or Wi-Fi router online. Sure you’re getting 40% less power than the model above, but for less demanding tasks, the lower-end model is perfect for ensuring you always have an internet connection and more.

APC 1000VA UPS features:

1000VA / 600W UPS Battery Backup

Sine wave UPS output optimizes performance for high-end electronics

1 USB C Charger port, and 1 Type-A USB charger port (15W combined)

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR). UPS AVR instantly corrects high/low voltage fluctuations. Active PFC compatibility.

LCD display: Tilted for easy viewing of UPS conditions

Backed by APC’s 3 YEAR WARRANTY, and $250,000 connected-equipment policy