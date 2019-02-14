L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale takes 25% off your order, including duck boots, outerwear, more

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean is offering 25% off your order with code BEAN25 including its popular duck boots and sale items. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. A standout for men is the Sweater Fleece Pullover that’s on sale for $52, which is down from its original rate of $70. This pullover can be worn year-round and it’s available in an array of color options, as well as a women’s style. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 300 reviews from L.L. Bean customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: