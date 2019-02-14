Freshen up your home with two large Mrs. Meyer’s Scented Candles from $13 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon offers the Mrs. Meyer’s Large Clean Day Scented Soy Candle in Geranium 2-Pack for $13.20 shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. Walmart charges $10 per candle. Amazon had been selling this bundle for around $18. This is the best price we’ve tracked since Black Friday season, when it was at an all-time low of $11.50. Make your space smell like a fresh garden with these soy and vegetable-based wax candles. Each one has a wick that can burn for up to 35 hours. Note: Cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid subsequent shipments at higher rates. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More deals below.

Don’t care for geranium? You can opt for the 2-Pack of Lemon Verbena Candles at $13.75 shipped instead. Again, clip the on-page coupon and select Subscribe & Save. This is also the best we’ve tracked since Black Friday season. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Mrs. Meyer’s Large Scented Soy Candle features: