Samsung’s Gear IconX Earbuds are the perfect companion to your Galaxy S9: $131 (Reg. $160)

- Feb. 15th 2019 1:38 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Gear IconX (2018 edition) Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Black for $130.70 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $5 and comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. Notable features include up to five hours of audio playback, Bixby voice control and more. If you’re relying on a Galaxy smartphone as your daily driver, then it’s it’s hard to go wrong with the matching pair of Gear IconX earbuds. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save a bit more by skipping out on the Samsung branding. Opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Earbuds at $60 and bring home the true-wireless design for less.

Samsung Gear IconX features:

  • 5 hours of Bluetooth streaming, 7 hours of MP3 listening, 4 hours talk time
  • Speak commands via Bixby or Google Voice and control your music with just a tap or swipe
  • Meet your fitness goals with speed, distance, calorie tracking and real-time voice guidance
  • Find the perfect fit with multiple sizes of ear-tips and wing-tips right in the box
  • iOS/Mac users: Samsung Gear IconX can be used to stream music or take calls from your iOS handset or tablet. Fitness Functions that require the use of Samsung S-Health app are not available for iOS

