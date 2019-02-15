Finally upgrade to OLED w/ Sony’s 55-inch 4K HDR TV at $1,699 (Reg. $2,300)

Newegg Flash offers the Sony XBR-55A8F 55-inch Bravia 4K HDR Smart OLED UDTV for $1,699 shipped. As a comparison, this model sells for around $2,300 at most retailers, including Amazon. Today’s offer is a match of the all-time low price. Sony’s OLED line delivers gorgeous, deep blacks, along with stellar refresh rates, making it ideal for action movies and sports. Features include 4K and HDR support, a slim design, built-in Android TV and four HDMI inputs. It even works with Google Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and pick up a few extra HDMI cables. We recommend this three-pack which is available in varying lengths to match your setup. Color-coated designs make it easy to match up your various set-top boxes with each HDMI port.

Sony Bravia OLED UHDTV features: