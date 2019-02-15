Finally upgrade to OLED w/ Sony’s 55-inch 4K HDR TV at $1,699 (Reg. $2,300)

Newegg Flash offers the Sony XBR-55A8F 55-inch Bravia 4K HDR Smart OLED UDTV for $1,699 shipped. As a comparison, this model sells for around $2,300 at most retailers, including Amazon. Today’s offer is a match of the all-time low price. Sony’s OLED line delivers gorgeous, deep blacks, along with stellar refresh rates, making it ideal for action movies and sports. Features include 4K and HDR support, a slim design, built-in Android TV and four HDMI inputs. It even works with Google Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Sony Bravia OLED UHDTV features:
Watch movies in crisp clarity with this Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV. Its OLED technology provides detailed, colorful images, and it’s compatible with home digital voice assistant devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa for smooth Smart technology integration. This 65-inch Sony BRAVIA 4K TV has hidden speakers that produce sound directly from the entire screen for an immersive experience.