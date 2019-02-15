Here’s a brand new stainless steel 4-Slice Toaster Oven for just $20 shipped (Up to 50% off)

- Feb. 15th 2019 11:15 am ET

Get this deal
50% off $20
0

As part of its ongoing Presidents’ Day Sale, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven (NS-TO12SS8) for $19.99 shipped. Also matched via the official Best Buy eBay store. Regularly up to $40, this is as much as 50% off, the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. For comparison, the best Amazon listings have it starting at $28 or so. It features a stainless steel build, variable browning controls, bake and broil functions, and a 30-minute timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Best Buy also has a few more kitchenware items on sale right now from $15, but you’ll definitely want to browse through the rest of the Presidents’ Day Sale for deep deals on MacBooks, HomePod, iPad Pro and much more.

Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven:

Enjoy meal favorites with this four-slice Insignia toaster oven. Its Accu-Timer knob lets you set a desired brownness for breads, and it has bake and broil functions for cooking various recipes. This Insignia toaster oven has two rack levels to accommodate a larger batch of items for baking or toasting.

Get this deal
50% off $20

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard