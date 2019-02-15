Here’s a brand new stainless steel 4-Slice Toaster Oven for just $20 shipped (Up to 50% off)

As part of its ongoing Presidents’ Day Sale, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven (NS-TO12SS8) for $19.99 shipped. Also matched via the official Best Buy eBay store. Regularly up to $40, this is as much as 50% off, the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. For comparison, the best Amazon listings have it starting at $28 or so. It features a stainless steel build, variable browning controls, bake and broil functions, and a 30-minute timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Best Buy also has a few more kitchenware items on sale right now from $15, but you’ll definitely want to browse through the rest of the Presidents’ Day Sale for deep deals on MacBooks, HomePod, iPad Pro and much more.
Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven:
Enjoy meal favorites with this four-slice Insignia toaster oven. Its Accu-Timer knob lets you set a desired brownness for breads, and it has bake and broil functions for cooking various recipes. This Insignia toaster oven has two rack levels to accommodate a larger batch of items for baking or toasting.