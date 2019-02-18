GAP revamps your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase from $16

Today only, GAP takes 40% off everything, including denim with code GREAT and an extra 10% off with code BOOST at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Vintage Bomber Jacket is a must-have and it’s on sale for $53, which is down from its original rate of $98. Bomber jackets are extremely versatile and comfortable. You can wear this one with the Vintage Fleece Joggers that are on sale for $22 or with the Slim Fit Jeans that are also marked down to $38. Even better, the bomber jacket is available in an three color options and rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.
Our top picks for men include:
- Vintage Soft Stencil Logo Fleece Joggers $22 (Orig. $40)
- Vintage Bomber Jacket $53 (Orig. $98)
- Slim Fit Jeans with GapFlex $38 (Orig. $70)
- Vintage Slub Long Sleeve Henley $16 (Orig. $30)
- GapFit All-Elements Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie $29 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Vintage Soft Crossover Pullover $30 (Orig. $55)
- True Skinny Jeans with Smoothing Pockets $43 (Orig. $80)
- Longline Trench Coat $75 (Orig. $138)
- Lightweight Boxy Raglan Pullover Sweater $27 (Orig. $50)
- Icon Denim Jacket $38 (Orig. $70)
Levi's Presidents' Day Sale revamps your denim: 30% off sitewide, including sale items from $42 https://t.co/LjzapwabG2 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/cGAKtEJQLA
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 14, 2019