MyProtein Presidents' Day Sale at up to 70% off: 11-lbs. Impact Whey for $48.50 + more

Feb. 18th 2019

0

MyProtein is now offering up to 70% off a selection of its most popular products for Presidents’ Day. You can grab 11-lbs. of its Impact Whey Protein for $53.99, down from the usual $90 or so. However, if you apply code PRESIDENT at checkout you’ll drop the total down to $48.59. And the unflavored option is even less. While you will have to hit the $49 free shipping threshold in order to side step delivery fees, now might be a good time to stock up anyway. Or just add a $2 water bottle to your cart. More details below.

While we have seen the Impact Whey go for less, this is within $1.50 or so of the most readily available deal prices we have tracked over the last couple months.

Speaking of nutrition deals, Soylent is offering 20% off its meal replacement drinks and accessories today with prices starting from $3. You can also grab a 12-pack of Muscle Milk for $9 at Amazon right now (40% off).

MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals.

Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

