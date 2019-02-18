PUMA refreshes your kicks & workout gear with up to 70% off select styles + free shipping

PUMA is offering ,up to 70% off original prices with code SECRET at checkout during its Private Sale. Even better, receive free standard shipping on all orders. The men’s Thunder Spectra Sneakers are currently marked down to $50, and were originally priced at $120. These on-trend sneakers are perfect for casual outings and will stand out with any outfit. This style is available in three color options and includes an inner heel support for added comfort. Even better, they’re available in a similar women’s style for the same price. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Thunder Spectra Sneakers $50 (Orig. $120)
- AVID ecoKNIT Sneaker $50 (Orig. $110)
- PUMA x Poggy Joggers $60 (Orig. $150)
- PUMA x Emory Jones Backpack $45 (Orig. $120)
- RS-O Play Sneakers $40 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- PUMA x Karl Backpack $70 (Orig. $180)
- Thunder Electric Sneaker $50 (Orig. $120)
- Smash Slip-On Denim Sneaker $20 (Orig. $60)
- PUMA x ADER ERROR Sneaker $60 (Orig. $160)
- Bomber Jacket Top $45 (Orig. $120)
Nike cuts $30 off all orders of $150 or more with promo code: Dri-FIT, Free RN, more https://t.co/fFFc5IGqfn by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/ZqEIUTFyD4
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 18, 2019