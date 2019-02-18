Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D World Atlas, System Activity Monitors, more

- Feb. 18th 2019 9:49 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers including RememberWhen, System Activity Monitors, Flying Car Robot Flight Drive, SkySafari 6 Pro, Earth 3D – World Atlas and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Neptune – Security & System: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RememberWhen: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Export Contacts – Easy Backup: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iDevice – Check device: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Flying Car Robot Flight Drive Simulator Game 2017: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $26 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioNote—Note+Voice Recorder: $8 (Reg. $15)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Scroll: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silversword: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Leonardo da Vinci: Anatomy: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hero Generations: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

