APC’s 1350VA UPS features ten outlets and a USB-C port at $135 shipped (Reg. $170, All-time low)

Newegg is currently offering the APC BR1350MS 1350VA Ten-Outlet UPS for $134.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCTVUE36. Normally selling for over $170 at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $3 and is a new all-time low. APC’s 1350VA UPS brings ten outlets as well as USB-C and A ports to your desk setup or home server. It’s rated for over 90 minutes of use at 50W and is a more-than-capable option for powering various devices, including your Wi-Fi router and more. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from nearly 200 customers.

Those in search of a more low-cost option can bring home CyberPower’s 1000VA UPS system for $100 shipped (Reg. $160) instead. You’ll be losing out on additional battery life, but that tradeoff does come with a $35 savings compared to the APC model.

APC 1350VA UPS features: