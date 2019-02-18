Avoid power outages w/ CyberPower’s 1000VA UPS system for $100 shipped (Reg. $160)

B&H Photo is offering the CyberPower 1000VA PFC Sinewave UPS System (CP1000PFCLCD) for $99.95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Keeping your tech online during a power outage is crucial to give you time to turn off your electronics properly. This would be a great option to power your tech for a good while, giving you plenty of time to turn everything off the right way. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

