Avoid power outages w/ CyberPower’s 1000VA UPS system for $100 shipped (Reg. $160)

- Feb. 18th 2019 6:41 pm ET

B&H Photo is offering the CyberPower 1000VA PFC Sinewave UPS System (CP1000PFCLCD) for $99.95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Keeping your tech online during a power outage is crucial to give you time to turn off your electronics properly. This would be a great option to power your tech for a good while, giving you plenty of time to turn everything off the right way. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you just want to protect your stuff from surges, check out this Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for less than $20 Prime shipped. Though it won’t give you extra juice when the power goes out, it’ll help protect your devices from potentially deadly surges.

CyberPower 1000VA PFC Sinewave UPS features:

  • 1000VA / 600W Pure Sine Wave UPS
  • 10 Outlets with USB and Serial Ports
  • AVR & GreenPower UPS
  • EMI/RFI Filters
  • Multifunction LCD Display
  • Reduced Fan Operation
  • Tamper-Proof Power Button
  • Audible Alarms
  • USB Connectivity
  • RJ-11/RJ-45 and Coax RG6 Protection
