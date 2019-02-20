Today only, Woot offers the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in unlocked certified refurbished condition from $549.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be added otherwise. For comparison, Pixel 3 typically sells for $799 in new condition while Pixel 3 XL goes for $899. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones. Learn more here. Note: this unlocked device is intended for Verizon. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a Google Pixel 3 case from Spigen to keep your new device safe on-the-go. This “thin fit” model is perfect for those that do not like any extra bulk.

Google Pixel 3 features: