Crate & Barrel Spring Cleaning Event cuts 20% off trash cans, laundry hampers, organizers, more

The Crate & Barrel Spring Cleaning Event takes 20% off trash cans, organizers, laundry hampers, and more with code CLEAN at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Get organized with the set of 6 Progressive ProKeepers Storage Containers. These clear bins are great for organizing pasta, cereal, snacks and more. They come in an array of sizes and feature air-tight lids to keep your items fresh. Originally they were priced at $70; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $48.
Our top picks from Crate & Barrel include:
- simplehuman 45-Liter Black Trash Can $88 (Orig. $110)
- Progressive ProKeepers, Set of 6 $48 (Orig. $70)
- Steele Canvas Large Laundry Basket $136 (Orig. $170)
- Rowenta Xcel Steam Compact Steamer $32 (Orig. $50)
- Progressive ProKeeper 3-Qt. Cereal Container $14 (Orig. $18)
- Rowenta Intense Pure Air Purifier $280 (Orig. $425)
- …and even more deals…
Organize your pantry with these helpful accessories from $7 https://t.co/8u1FAjhyYg by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/agp2hIUGpS
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 19, 2019