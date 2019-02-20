Crate & Barrel Spring Cleaning Event cuts 20% off trash cans, laundry hampers, organizers, more

- Feb. 20th 2019 12:20 pm ET

20% off
0

The Crate & Barrel Spring Cleaning Event takes 20% off trash cans, organizers, laundry hampers, and more with code CLEAN at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Get organized with the set of 6 Progressive ProKeepers Storage Containers. These clear bins are great for organizing pasta, cereal, snacks and more. They come in an array of sizes and feature air-tight lids to keep your items fresh. Originally they were priced at $70; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $48.

Our top picks from Crate & Barrel include:

20% off

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel

About the Author