Grab an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for just $37.50 today (Reg. $50+)

Newegg is offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller in white or black for $37.49 shipped. Simply apply coupon code EMCTVVT34 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $60, Microsoft happens to be offering $10 off all colorways putting both of the aforementioned options down at $50. The best new prices on Amazon are starting at $45, for comparison. Today’s deal is also within a few cents of our previous mention and the best we can find. Perfect for adding an extra gamepad to your setup, these are the latest model controllers with Bluetooth technology for Windows 10 and a 3.5mm stereo headset jack. More details below.

As we mentioned above, Microsoft is offering $10 off all color options. That includes the rarely discounted PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Limited Edition and the Phantom Black Special Edition.

We also still have huge deals on Xbox One console bundles starting from $190 as well Xbox Live Gold bundles right here.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: