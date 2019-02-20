Here’s Zelda Breath of the Wild w/ the Explorer’s Guide for just $45 (Reg. $60) + more Switch games

Walmart is now offering the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Starter Pack for $45 shipped. Regularly $60, it includes the main game and the collectible Explorer’s Guide. Today’s deal is matching the previous price and is more than likely going to sell out soon, so jump on this while you can. Head below for more Switch game deals.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More Switch Game Deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
On top of these Labo kits for just $40 (Reg. up to $70), we have plethora of other Nintendo-related deals and coverage for you down below:
- Aukey Nintendo Switch cases under $5 (up to 70% off)
- Super Smash amiibo are available for pre-order
- Nintendo’s NES Classic: $50 (Refurb, Orig. $60)
- Nintendo Switch digital game deals from $5
- Here are some new Super Mario Maker 2 features
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon, Undertale, more
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Starter Pack:
After waking from a 100-year slumber, Link must explore the wild to regain his memories and save Hyrule. This Starter Pack is perfect for first-time heroes; it contains the game and an Explorer’s Guide with lore and learnings from the Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild game. Time to explore the guide, the map, and the world of Hyrule!