Keep your mitts nice and toasty with Zippo’s refillable hand warmers from $8.50 (up to 23% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Zippo Six-Hour Refillable Hand Warmer for $8.64 Prime shipped. You can also pick up the 12-Hour version for $11.18. That’s good for up to 23% off the going rate and drops both prices to the lowest we’ve seen in months. Zippo’s refillable hand warmer runs on lighter fluid and provides long-lasting warmth through all of your outdoor activities. Winter is still raging on for many, so keep your mitts toasty and prepared for the cold weather. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 2,100 customers.
Use your savings from today’s sale to bring home some Zippo lighter fluid starting at $3 at Amazon alongside the hand warmers. Neither of the models above comes pre-loaded with fluid, so you’ll want to stock up to be prepared for the winter weather.
Zippo Six-Hour Refillable Hand Warmer features:
- Includes easy fill technology
- Improved fill cup helps reduce spills
- Perfect for all cold weather activities
- Sleek, thin design fits into the smallest pockets. The hand warmer needs to be filled with fluid and lit in order for it to work properly. This item does not come filled and the fluid is sold separately
- Flameless gentle warmth provides 2.5X more heat than disposables