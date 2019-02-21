Sephora has a rare discount on popular K-Beauty brand Dr. Jart+, with 5 items at up to 40% off

As part of its Weekly Wow Sale, Sephora is discounting select Dr. Jart+ skincare products by up to 40% off. Spend over $50 for free shipping. This is a brand that rarely sees any sort of significant sales on its own. Dr. Jart+ makes some of my favorite skincare products of all time, such as the Rubber Lover Mask. It may look a little off-putting, but trust me when I say it leaves your skin looking and feeling radiant. Regularly $12, you can find it for $7 right now. Choose from four varieties — I’m particularly fond of the Hydration Lover. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more items on sale.
More Dr. Jart+ products on sale:
- Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer: $22 (Reg. $36)
- Water Fuse Ultimate Hydro Gel: $23 (Reg. $39)
- Water Fuse Hydro Sleep Mask: $29 (Reg. $48)
- Water Fuse Hydro Soothe Eye Gel: $25 (Reg. $42)
Don’t forget that Birchbox is still taking 40% off sale items, and Target’s February Beauty Box is only $7 shipped.
Dr. Jart+ Rubber Lover Masks:
- Hydration Lover: Phyto Keratin Complex, a botanical protein, provides moisturizing benefits to improve water retention. Green Seaweed Extract, rich in vitamin C and minerals, maintains the balance of skin for a more hydrated and supple look.
- Bright Lover: A vitamin complex brightens and revitalizes the look of skin with vitamins A, B, C, and E and supports natural collagen synthesis. Brown Seaweed featuring laminaria japonica and undaria pinnatifida extract improves the look of dullness for more radiant, glowing skin.
- Clear Skin Lover: Pore Clear Complex purifies the pores providing a refreshing feeling. A multi-seaweed complex featuring gelidium cartilagineum extract and laminaria japonica extract leaves skin smooth and healthy looking.
- Firm Lover: Contains berry complex featuring salicylic acid to support the appearance of firmer skin and red seaweed to help maintain moisture for a more supple-looking complexion.