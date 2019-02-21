Sephora has a rare discount on popular K-Beauty brand Dr. Jart+, with 5 items at up to 40% off

As part of its Weekly Wow Sale, Sephora is discounting select Dr. Jart+ skincare products by up to 40% off. Spend over $50 for free shipping. This is a brand that rarely sees any sort of significant sales on its own. Dr. Jart+ makes some of my favorite skincare products of all time, such as the Rubber Lover Mask. It may look a little off-putting, but trust me when I say it leaves your skin looking and feeling radiant. Regularly $12, you can find it for $7 right now. Choose from four varieties — I’m particularly fond of the Hydration Lover. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more items on sale.

More Dr. Jart+ products on sale:

Don’t forget that Birchbox is still taking 40% off sale items, and Target’s February Beauty Box is only $7 shipped.

Dr. Jart+ Rubber Lover Masks: