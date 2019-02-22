Earthwise’s 18-inch Electric 2-in-1 Electric Hedge Trimmer hits new Amazon low at $28.50 (35% off)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 4:38 pm ET

$45 $28.50
Amazon offers the Earthwise 18-inch 2.8-Amp Corded Electric 2-in-1 Pole/Handheld Hedge Trimmer (CVPH41018) for $28.47 shipped. That’s good for a $17 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This corded hedge trimmer features an 18-inch blade and runs on a 2.8A motor. The standout feature here is that it can be converted between a handheld and pole trimmer. So regardless of if you have some unruly trees to trim or want to reshape some hedges, Earthwise’s trimmer has your back. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 950 customers. 

Even compared to standard handheld trimmers, Earthwise’s 2-in-1 model is still one of the lowest you’ll see at Amazon. Most others sell for $40 or more. If you plan on whipping your yard into shape once the weather improves, it’s a smart idea to put your savings towards this pair of highly-rated gloves at $9 with the on-page coupon.

Earthwise 18-Inch Electric 2-in-1 Hedge Trimmer features:

  • Two tools in one: hedge trimmer and pole hedge trimmer
  • 18″ blade length ength with 3/4″ maximum cutting width
  • 150-degree / 6-position rotating head
  • Lightweight fiberglass pole
  • Blade cover and aluminum blade support

Earthwise

