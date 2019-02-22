Smartphone Accessories: Nomad Genuine Leather Folio iPhone X/S Wallet Cases $20, more

Best Buy is currently offering the Nomad Leather Folio iPhone X/S Case for $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. The clear-back version is also available for $20 as well. In both cases, that saves you $15 from the going rate at Nomad direct, matches our previous mention and is the best available. Nomad’s case blends form with function and wraps your iPhone in genuine leather. With room for up to six credit cards or IDs, as well as cash, this case is a stylish but affordable way to protect your device. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 100 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday: