Smartphone Accessories: Nomad Genuine Leather Folio iPhone X/S Wallet Cases $20, more

- Feb. 22nd 2019 10:16 am ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Nomad Leather Folio iPhone X/S Case for $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. The clear-back version is also available for $20 as well. In both cases, that saves you $15 from the going rate at Nomad direct, matches our previous mention and is the best available. Nomad’s case blends form with function and wraps your iPhone in genuine leather. With room for up to six credit cards or IDs, as well as cash, this case is a stylish but affordable way to protect your device. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 100 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Add style to your Apple iPhone X with this Nomad folio case. The TPE construction is lined with microfiber to protect your phone from drops, and the leather cover keeps the screen from touching harmful surfaces. This Nomad folio case has convenient slots to hold cash and up to six credit cards or IDs.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
nomad

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go