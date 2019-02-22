Smartphone Accessories: Nomad Genuine Leather Folio iPhone X/S Wallet Cases $20, more

Best Buy is currently offering the Nomad Leather Folio iPhone X/S Case for $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. The clear-back version is also available for $20 as well. In both cases, that saves you $15 from the going rate at Nomad direct, matches our previous mention and is the best available. Nomad’s case blends form with function and wraps your iPhone in genuine leather. With room for up to six credit cards or IDs, as well as cash, this case is a stylish but affordable way to protect your device. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 100 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Monster 3 AC + 2 USB Outlet Adapter: $6 (Reg. $10)
- Apple HomePod gets 1-day discount to $235 Prime shipped (Cert. Refurb, Reg. $349)
- Tribit XFree Color Bluetooth Earbuds: $14.50 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ code RZ5DVRJT
- OtterBox SYMMETRY iPhone XS Case: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mounts are all on sale for $13 (Reg. $20)
- Aukey Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $9 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- w/ code PKCLJQ2E
- Add two TP-Link Smart Plugs to your smart home for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)
- This 1500A car jump starter also has USB-C, more for $63 (Reg. $80+)
- AUKEY Bluetooth Speaker Outdoor Waterproof: $21 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code 582538KZ
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple iPhone 7/8 Smart Battery Case: $81 (Reg. $99) | Amazon
- SanDisk 256GB iXpand Lightning Flash Drive: $83 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Yale’s Z-Wave Push Button Deadbolt drops to its lowest price yet at Amazon: $85 (Reg. $135)
- Nonda 4-ft. Braided Nylon USB-C Cable: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- NuForce BE Sport3 Earbuds: $35 (Reg. $50) | B&H
- Outfit your new Galaxy S10 with a Ringke case for $4 via Amazon (various styles/colors)
Add style to your Apple iPhone X with this Nomad folio case. The TPE construction is lined with microfiber to protect your phone from drops, and the leather cover keeps the screen from touching harmful surfaces. This Nomad folio case has convenient slots to hold cash and up to six credit cards or IDs.