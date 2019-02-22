Add two TP-Link Smart Plugs to your smart home for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

Newegg offers two TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Minis for $29.98 shipped. Amazon currently sells this bundle for $45 like most other online retailers. That makes today’s deal 33% off and the best offer we can currently find. Looking to start or expand your smart home? This two-pack is an easy buy at just $15 per plug. Features include compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, a slim design that only blocks one outlet at a time and more. Leverage the free smartphone app to create schedules, which help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t need smartphone control? Prefer the old school route? Go with Century’s outdoor timer for just $6. It offers dusk to dawn controls, various timer settings and more. Perfect for controlling outdoor lights and more.

TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs feature: