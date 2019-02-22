Add two TP-Link Smart Plugs to your smart home for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

Newegg offers two TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Minis for $29.98 shipped. Amazon currently sells this bundle for $45 like most other online retailers. That makes today’s deal 33% off and the best offer we can currently find. Looking to start or expand your smart home? This two-pack is an easy buy at just $15 per plug. Features include compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, a slim design that only blocks one outlet at a time and more. Leverage the free smartphone app to create schedules, which help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t need smartphone control? Prefer the old school route? Go with Century’s outdoor timer for just $6. It offers dusk to dawn controls, various timer settings and more. Perfect for controlling outdoor lights and more.

TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs feature:

Control electronics from anywhere using your tablet or smartphone with the HS105 Smart Plug Mini. Turn devices on and off, create schedules and set timers using the Kasa app. Away Mode makes it look like you’re home when you’re not for added security, and the HS105 works with Amazon Alexa to enable voice control. Enjoy peace of mind by checking on your devices remotely and always coming home to a well-lit house. Set connected devices to turn on and off as needed, conserving energy and helping you save on your electricity bill.

