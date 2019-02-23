Today only, elevate your iMac or MacBook w/ this preassembled sit/stand desk for $150 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Deal (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Halter Preassembled Sit/Stand Desk Elevating Desk (ED-258) for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in this model and is the best available right now. A preassembled elevating desk like this is a great alternative to a standing desk, as even when those are on sale, they’re $500 or more. Standing while you work is a great way to try and stay healthy and break up long periods of sitting. Rated 4.2/5 stars from early reviews and other Halter desks are well-received at Amazon.

Halter Height Adjustable Table Can Be Easily Adjusted Into Sit Or Stand Position. Simply Squeeze The Handles And Adjust The Table To Your Preferred Height.

This Height Adjustable Table Comes Fully Assembled And Does Not Require And Hard Labor To Put Together. Just Take Your ED-258 And Place It On Top Of Your Table, Desk Etc.

Rid Yourself Of The Discomfort Of Having To Sit At Work Or Home For Hours. Now With Your ED-258 You Can Raise And Lower Your Tabletop To Your Preferred Position Whenever You Please.