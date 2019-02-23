Today only, elevate your iMac or MacBook w/ this preassembled sit/stand desk for $150 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Deal (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Halter Preassembled Sit/Stand Desk Elevating Desk (ED-258) for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in this model and is the best available right now. A preassembled elevating desk like this is a great alternative to a standing desk, as even when those are on sale, they’re $500 or more. Standing while you work is a great way to try and stay healthy and break up long periods of sitting. Rated 4.2/5 stars from early reviews and other Halter desks are well-received at Amazon.
Halter Sit/Stand Desk features:
- Halter Height Adjustable Table Can Be Easily Adjusted Into Sit Or Stand Position. Simply Squeeze The Handles And Adjust The Table To Your Preferred Height.
- This Height Adjustable Table Comes Fully Assembled And Does Not Require And Hard Labor To Put Together. Just Take Your ED-258 And Place It On Top Of Your Table, Desk Etc.
- Rid Yourself Of The Discomfort Of Having To Sit At Work Or Home For Hours. Now With Your ED-258 You Can Raise And Lower Your Tabletop To Your Preferred Position Whenever You Please.
- This Preassembled Height Adjustable Desk Is Perfect For All Settings. It Will Fit In Beautifully In Your Office, Workspace Or Home. The Elegant & Sleek Design Makes It A Perfect Fit For Any Environment.