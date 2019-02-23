The Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar makes dialogue clean, clear, and crisp: $160 (save $85+)

- Feb. 23rd 2019 10:23 am ET

$160
Adorama is offering the Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer System for $159.99 shipped. That’s $140 off what it typically fetches there and an $85 savings compared to pricing found at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you find yourself frequently asking, “what did they just say”, this sound bar is likely a good option for you. It’s specifically programmed to make voices easier to understand thanks to its exclusive voice adjust technology. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

Don’t want a subwoofer taking up space in your living room? Opt for Anker’s Soundcore Infini Sound Bar for $80. It’s capable of emitting 103 decibels of 2.1-channel audio and input options include AUX, Bluetooth, optical, and more.

Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar features:

  • The MagniFi One Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer System takes minutes to setup-no more clutter, cables and installation hassles.
  • Dramatically increases vocal intelligibility independent of program material and volume level to provide clean, clear, crisp dialogue.
  • Bluetooth included. Delivers quality sound from your smartphone, tablet or other compatible device.
  • Works with virtually any TV. Ultra-Low Profile design (less than 2” tall) won’t block TV IR sensor
  • Sport, Music and Movie EQ settings ensure room-filling, immersive sound

