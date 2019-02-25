Pick up a Blue Yeti Mic and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $80 shipped ($120 value)

BuyDig offers the Blue Microphones Midnight Blue Yeti Mic with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PC for $79.99 shipped when promo code FEB6 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, the mic alone often sells for over $100 at Amazon. This is a match of our previous bundle mention and the best offer available. Blue Microphones’ Yeti connects to your setup via USB and is “perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers” and more. This mic features built-in gain control, a mute button, headphone output and a zero-latency design. Amazon customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Blue Yeti Microphone features: