Miss HDMI & Ethernet? Elgato’s Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock adds them to your Mac for $100 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, that saves you 33% and discounts the price back to our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. If you’re missing out on Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort inputs, then Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock has you covered. It’s bus-powered, meaning the same USB-C port that supplies all of the data will power it as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look if you’re on the fence.

In search of a more affordable model without DisplayPort or Ethernet? You can save even more by bringing home Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub with HDMI and four USB-A ports. At under $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a solid budget-conscious buy.

If you’re looking for even more USB-C accessories for your Mac, then swing by Monoprice’s up to 50% off sale for discounted cables, dongles and more from $3.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Thunderbolt 3: enjoy 40 Gb/s throughput for maximum performance across all ports

HDMI and DisplayPort: drive dual displays up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz each

USB 3.1 Gen 1: benefit from high-performance support for SSDs, SuperDrive and more

Gigabit Ethernet: capitalize on increased network performance

Built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable: connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once