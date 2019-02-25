Miss HDMI & Ethernet? Elgato’s Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock adds them to your Mac for $100 ($50 off)

- Feb. 25th 2019 9:21 am ET

Get this deal
$150 $100
0

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, that saves you 33% and discounts the price back to our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. If you’re missing out on Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort inputs, then Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock has you covered. It’s bus-powered, meaning the same USB-C port that supplies all of the data will power it as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look if you’re on the fence.

In search of a more affordable model without DisplayPort or Ethernet? You can save even more by bringing home Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub with HDMI and four USB-A ports. At under $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a solid budget-conscious buy.

If you’re looking for even more USB-C accessories for your Mac, then swing by Monoprice’s up to 50% off sale for discounted cables, dongles and more from $3.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

  • Thunderbolt 3: enjoy 40 Gb/s throughput for maximum performance across all ports
  • HDMI and DisplayPort: drive dual displays up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz each
  • USB 3.1 Gen 1: benefit from high-performance support for SSDs, SuperDrive and more
  • Gigabit Ethernet: capitalize on increased network performance
  • Built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable: connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once

Get this deal
$150 $100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

elgato

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go