Shore up your financials w/ TurboTax Deluxe and Quicken software for $60 ($100+ value)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers TurboTax Deluxe 2018 and Quicken Deluxe 2019 for Mac and PC and $59.98 shipped. For comparison, TurboTax sells for around $50 at Amazon while Quicken goes for $55 or so. That’s makes today’s featured deal at least 40% off the regular going rate. It’s financial season, and with 2019 well underway it’s also a great time to shore up your taxes. Pick up today’s bundle, which includes best-selling software, and get your money squared away in the new year. Learn more about each app on this landing page. Both titles have generally solid ratings and come from some of the most-trusted brands out there in this space.
TurboTax and Quicken features:
- TurboTax Deluxe is recommended if you own your own home, donated to charity, have significant education or medical expenses, have child-related expenses or have a lot of deductions
- Get your taxes done right and your maximum refund
- See your bank, credit card, investment & retirement accounts in one place
- Stay on top of bills & spending