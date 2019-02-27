Score LEGO’s Technic Corvette at a new low of $40 + more City, Star Wars and Overwatch from $16

Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that saves you 20%, with today’s offer being the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. This 579-piece set stacks up to an 11-inch-long Corvette model with a working steering system, moving V8 pistons under the hood and more. And like many Technic kits, it can be rebuilt into a second model. In this case, the Corvette can also be re-assembled into a Hot Rod build. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette features:

Recreate engineering excellence with this LEGO Technic 42093 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 replica. Developed in partnership with Corvette, this exclusive model really captures the essence of the iconic supercar and comes with an authentic orange and black color scheme, black spoked rims with low-profile tires, large rear wing and 4 tailpipes. This collectible model car also features working steering and a visible detailed V8 engine with moving pistons. You can also rebuild this sports car model to create a Hot Rod replica.