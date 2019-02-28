Free 7-day cloud DVR and a wire-free design highlight Arlo’s $337 Pro 2 Camera System ($75 off)

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera 1080p Security System for $337.33 shipped. That’s good for a $75 discount from the going rate, comes within $25 of the all-time low from Cyber Monday and is the second lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. With free seven-day cloud storage at the top of its feature list, the Arlo Pro 2 system is a noteworthy way to keep an eye on your home while you’re out and about. Each of the two included cameras feature 1080p recording, night vision and an entirely wire-free and waterproof design.Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

For a more entry-level option, this Alexa-enabled Indoor Security Camera is down to its best price in years at $25 (22% off). And for more ways to improve your smart home’s security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera 1080p Security System features:

Works with Alexa for voice control

Free of power cords and wiring hassles. Operating temperature 32 degree to 122 degree Fahrenheit

1080p HD Wireless security camera system with night vision – High quality video with sharper and brighter details. Night Vision turns on automatically in low light so you can see clearly, even in the dark

Use wire-free, plugged in. Rechargeable battery. Night vision : 850 nm LEDs: illuminates up to 25 feet. IR cut-off filter