Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth Speakers fall to lowest price yet at $40 shipped (50% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Stereo Speakers for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find them on sale at Best Buy. Normally selling for around $80, today’s offer beats our previous mention and the Amazon low by $20 and is the best we’ve tracked to date. Logitech’s MX Sound speakers offer a unique design paired with high-end drivers for premium sound quality, alongside Bluetooth and more. If you’re still relying on your computer’s built-in speakers, these are a fantastic alternative that won’t break the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can check out our review for a more in-depth look.

With today’s discount being the lowest we’ve seen, picking up the MX Sound 2.0 Speakers at $40 is likely the best you’ll be able to do right now. But if added bass from a dedicated subwoofer. is a must for your listening needs, then Logitech’s Bluetooth Z313 Speaker System at $56 may be worth the higher price tag.

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Stereo Speakers features:

Listen to music in your home office with these 12W RMS Logitech stereo speakers. They use built-in Bluetooth to stream playlists wirelessly via compatible devices, and they’re angled 10 degrees towards the listener for optimal sound. These Logitech stereo speakers have high-end drivers and port tubes that deliver balanced audio.