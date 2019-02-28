Perry Ellis gives you a fresh look with an extra 40% off all sale items + 10% off your purchase

- Feb. 28th 2019 8:39 am ET

Perry Ellis is offering an extra 40% off all sale items and an extra 10% off your purchase with code EXTRA10 at checkout. Perry Perks Members receive free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more. (Not a member? It’s free to join)

The men’s Slim Fit Heathered Plaid Plants are a great versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. These pants are currently $38, which is down from their original rate of $85. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and their non-iron material will keep you looking polished all day. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

