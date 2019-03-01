Score a 12-pack of Amazon’s 100% cotton washcloths from $7 (Reg. $15)

- Mar. 1st 2019 12:34 pm ET

From $7
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Washcloth 100% Cotton 12-Pack in various colors from $7.06. Score free shipping with Prime or a $25 purchase. (A couple of styles have a minimum spend of $25 required, however.) Regularly up to $16, these are among the lowest prices we’ve tracked for these towels. It’s never a bad idea to have extra washcloths for the bathroom, especially when guests come to visit. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The in-house AmazonBasics label spans a vast range of categories and features many well-rated products. But did you know Amazon also has its own grocery brand? It’s called Solimo, and we recently took a look at how it can help save you cash on your weekly shopping list.

AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Washcloth 12-Pack features:

  • Made of 100% cotton for softness and tear-resistant strength
  • Lightweight; quickly absorbs moisture for a cozy feel; attractive solid color
  • Simple band and border detailing adds visual interest whether folded or hanging
  • Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.
