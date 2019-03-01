T-Mobile will again offer FREE MLB.TV for subscribers this year ($119 value)

T-Mobile customers will once again be receiving a free year of MLB.TV with eligible subscription plans. Typically $119 for a full season, this is a great added value for T-Mobile users. There are a few details here worth noting. You’ll need to have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your smartphone and be prepared to redeem this promotion between 3/26/19 at 5 a.m. ET and 4/1/19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. More details can be found on this landing page. Full terms and conditions are below.

Terms and Conditions:

Redeem and sign up for MLB.TV by Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. ET to receive a Free 2019 MLB Regular Season subscription to MLB.TV. Limited-time offer, subject to change. For T-Mobile customers only. Must be connected to T-Mobile’s network to sign up; redemption not available over Wi-Fi or while roaming. New 2019 subscribers only; current subscribers must cancel by 8:00 p.m. ET on March 22, 2019, to be eligible. Sharing of accounts is prohibited; not for use on other carriers’ wireless devices. Blackout and other restrictions apply. MLB At Bat App: includes access to premium features for MLB At Bat for the 2019 season at no additional costs. Available at Google Play or Apple App Store. Compatible device required. Additional in-app purchases not included. Data usage may apply. © 2019 – Official Licensee of Major League Baseball Players Association. MLB trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

Lead image via Atlanta Braves