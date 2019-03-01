T-Mobile will again offer FREE MLB.TV for subscribers this year ($119 value)

- Mar. 1st 2019 3:34 pm ET

FREE
0

T-Mobile customers will once again be receiving a free year of MLB.TV with eligible subscription plans. Typically $119 for a full season, this is a great added value for T-Mobile users. There are a few details here worth noting. You’ll need to have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your smartphone and be prepared to redeem this promotion between 3/26/19 at 5 a.m. ET and 4/1/19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. More details can be found on this landing page. Full terms and conditions are below.

Terms and Conditions:

Redeem and sign up for MLB.TV by Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. ET to receive a Free 2019 MLB Regular Season subscription to MLB.TV. Limited-time offer, subject to change. For T-Mobile customers only. Must be connected to T-Mobile’s network to sign up; redemption not available over Wi-Fi or while roaming. New 2019 subscribers only; current subscribers must cancel by 8:00 p.m. ET on March 22, 2019, to be eligible. Sharing of accounts is prohibited; not for use on other carriers’ wireless devices. Blackout and other restrictions apply. MLB At Bat App: includes access to premium features for MLB At Bat for the 2019 season at no additional costs. Available at Google Play or Apple App Store. Compatible device required. Additional in-app purchases not included. Data usage may apply. © 2019 – Official Licensee of Major League Baseball Players Association. MLB trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

Lead image via Atlanta Braves

FREE

Guides

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
T-Mobile

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp