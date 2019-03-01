Don’t let pet hair ruin your day, this 5-pack of Lint Rollers is just $7.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Combo Pack with 5 rollers (475 sheets total) for $7.45. You’ll need to opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the $2.80 on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set is regularly $10 to $15, but has been as much as $20 or more over the last few months. This is a few bucks under our previous mention. These rollers will free your clothes and furniture of lint, fur, fuzz, hair and debris without having to dig out the vacuum. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can grab a 12-pack of refills (672 sheets total) for $26 right now. But at today’s price for the rollers and included sheets, you’re better off just buying a pair of them just for the extra sheets. Add a robot vacuum to your setup and you should have most of the pet hair taken care of with little to no effort.

Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Combo Pack: