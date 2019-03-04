Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: J.Crew Factory, Mountain Hardwear, Timbuk2, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eddie Bauer’s Gear Up for Adventure Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $21
- Mountain Hardwear’s March Deals offers 60% off top selling jackets, vests & more from $36
- Packable jackets from Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Hunter & more from $40 at Hautelook
- Victoria’s Secret PINK $35 and under Flash Sale has leggings, pullovers, duffle bags, more
- Moosejaw offers The North Face Men’s Alphabet City Track Jacket for $50, today only
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew Factory takes 40% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase for a refreshed wardrobe
- Timbuk2’s Custom MacBook bags, messengers & more are 20% off from $79 shipped
- Carry your 13-inch MacBook in this stylish leather messenger bag for $45 (Reg. $64+)
- Vera Bradley’s Shop To It Sale updates your MacBook bags, duffels & more with up to 30% off
- Abercrombie offers deals from $10, $20 and $30 during its Early Spring Sale
Home Goods and more |
- Combat dry winter air with the Levoit 6L Hybrid Humidifier for $77 (Reg. up to $120)
- Mr. Beams’ Motion-activated Spotlight illuminates your porch for $12 Prime shipped (25% off)
- Cuisinart’s PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Electric Kettle drops to $61 at Amazon (Reg. $75+)
- Skip Hop’s shopping cart & high chair cover is marked down to $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $22+)
- Hit the ground running this spring w/ DEWALT’s 7-pc. Cordless Tool Kit for a low of $360 (Reg. $449)