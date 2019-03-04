Eddie Bauer’s Gear Up for Adventure Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $21

Eddie Bauer takes up to 50% off select men’s and women’s apparel during its Gear Up For Adventure Sale. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance items with code POWDER50 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more.

A standout from this sale is the men’s Noble Down Jacket that’s marked down to $90. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $229. This style is available in two color options and features a faux fur interior for added warmth. Plus, you can easily dress this jacket up or down depending on the occasion. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: