Eddie Bauer’s Gear Up for Adventure Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $21

Eddie Bauer takes up to 50% off select men’s and women’s apparel during its Gear Up For Adventure Sale. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance items with code POWDER50 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more.
A standout from this sale is the men’s Noble Down Jacket that’s marked down to $90. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $229. This style is available in two color options and features a faux fur interior for added warmth. Plus, you can easily dress this jacket up or down depending on the occasion. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Windfoil Elite Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
- Downlight Stormdown Jacket $125 (Orig. $249)
- Noble Down Jacket $90 (Orig. $229)
- Synthesis Pro Full-Zip Hoodie $35 (Orig. $99)
- Voyager Long-Sleeve Pullover $28 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- Westbridge Parka Jacket $95 (Orig. $249)
- Favorite Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- High Route Fleece Hoodie $40 (Orig. $99)
- Stines Favorite Flannel Pants $20 (Orig. $50)
- Sun Valley Down Parka $140 (Orig. $279)
