Give Chrome OS a whirl w/ Lenovo’s 14-inch USB-C Laptop at $149 (Reg. $179), more

Office Depot via Rakuten is offering the Lenovo S330 2.1 GHz/4GB/32GB 14-inch Chromebook for $148.74 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a price that’s only been beaten during Black Friday. With 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, support for Google Play, and more, this Lenovo ChromeBook brings all the features you need to give Chrome OS a whirl. I recently tried out a Pixelbook and was floored with how fast web browsing was and just how capable extensions made it. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more from our release coverage published just six months ago. Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its C330 1.7 GHz/4GB/32GB 11.6-inch Chromebook for $186.99 shipped when using the coupon mentioned above. Today’s deal knocks about $70 off the typical rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to protect your new investment when grabbing Amazon’s $14 Laptop Bag. While this specific bag is aimed at 14-inch models, they offer additional sizes including 11.6-inches, and many more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features: