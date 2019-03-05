ASUS Google WiFi OnHub Router drops to new Amazon low at $79 (Reg. $100), more from $76

Amazon offers the ASUS Google WiFi OnHub 802.11ac Router for $78.90 shipped. That’s good for a $21 discount from the going rate, beats the previous price drop by $7 and is a new Amazon all-time low. While it’s produced by ASUS, the OnHub router integrates with Google WiFi. That brings up to 2,500 square feet of coverage to your home with speeds capping out around 1,900 Mbps. The OnHub is a great alternative to Google’s WiFi Mesh system, if you’re in search of a more cost-effective solution. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 430 shoppers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Tenda Nova MW3 Whole Home 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Starter Kit for $75.99 shipped at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for an extra $10 discount, bringing the total savings up to 21%. Providing up to 1,500 square feet of coverage, Tenda Nova’s mesh routers bring up to 1,200 Mbps speeds to your network. And as far as mesh systems go, this is one of the more affordable options out there. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 100 customers.

ASUS Google WiFi OnHub Router features:

The Google On app for Android and iOS allows simple setup and management

ASUS-exclusive Wave Control lets you prioritize traffic to devices with a wave of your hand

Smart high-performance internal antennas, selected power amplifiers and fine-tuned radio frequency design deliver wide wireless coverage in any direction

Congestion-sensing antenna searches for the least-crowded channel to give you optimal Wi-Fi performance

Firmware is automatically updated with the latest features and security upgrades