Amazon has marked down some of HyperX’s best gaming accessories, today only from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off HyperX Gaming & Performance Accessories. The deals start at $14.99 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the HyperX Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard for $34.99. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports RGB effects, a spill-resistant design and “quiet, responsive keys.” Made from reinforced materials, it’s made to go wherever your gaming adventures take you. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for even more HyperX gaming deals.

Featuring HyperX’s signature radiant light bar, and smooth, dynamic RGB lighting effects, the HyperX Alloy Core RGB is ideal for gamers looking to enhance their keyboard’s style and performance without breaking the bank. With six different lighting effects and three brightness levels, it balances both brilliance and budget. Crafted with a durable, reinforced plastic frame, the Alloy Core RGB was constructed for stability and reliability for gamers who want a keyboard that will last.