Ninja’s Coffee Bar System is down to $55 Prime shipped for today only (Refurb, orig. $140)

Mar. 5th 2019

For today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System with Auto iQ (CF090CO) for $54.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $140 in new condition, refurbs sell for $119 on Amazon and today’s deal is the best price we can find. This coffee station supports pod-free single serve as well as carafe brewing and features a built-in milk frother. It also comes with a Ninja XL Hot & Cold Multi-Serve Tumbler and a 90-day warranty from Woot. While reviews are somewhat split on Amazon, very similar models carry 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy and elsewhere. More details below.

Consider putting your savings here towards some discounted (and highly-rated) AmazonFresh ground coffee while the price is right. You can grab 3-Packs starting from $11 Prime shipped, which is roughly 25% off. But if pour-over is more your thing, check out Cuisinart’s PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Electric Kettle for $61 at Amazon (Reg. $75+).

Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System:

The next-generation Ninja Coffee Bar is a single serve and glass carafe coffee system—complete with a variety of brew types and sizes you can’t get anywhere else. There’s even a built-in frother with hot and cold frothing capabilities. And it comes with the Ninja XL Hot & Cold Multi-Serve Tumbler for hot or iced coffee—big enough for you, or brew for two.

Ninja

