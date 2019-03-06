Today only, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook hits lowest price at $799 (Reg. $1,299)

B&H offers Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB in select colors for $799 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $500 off and $200 less than our mention earlier this month. It is also the best price that we’ve tracked to date. To sweeten the deal even further, B&H does not charge tax at the time of purchase for shoppers in select states. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a 1.2GHz Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A Retina display and one USB-C port round out the list of notable specs. This sale is for today only, and frankly a very compelling price on Apple’s most-portable MacBook. Don’t miss this one before it’s gone.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to expand your I/O. This model has HDMI, USB-A and Ethernet, making it a great way way to connect older devices and connect to wired networks.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
  • 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
  • Slim, Compact Design
