Ooma’s Butterfleye Smart Camera works during power & internet outages: $109 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Ooma Butterfleye Smart Indoor Security Camera for $108.84 shipped. That’s close to $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Features that set this camera apart from competition include internal storage and backup battery that keep recordings rolling even when power or internet outages occur. It also has 7-days of free cloud storage, a built-in two-way speaker, and the ability to automatically arm/disarm itself. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Another worth consideration is a Blink XT Home Security Camera System for $104. After trying other security cameras, this is the brand that I’ve finally landed on. In addition to stellar battery life, these offer free cloud storage that can be increased by simply buying another Sync Module. I use eight cameras and three sync modules at my business, which sees loads of traffic, and it looks like I can expect to have three months of free storage. Although they won’t work during internet outages like the Butterfleye above, that’s an occurrence that I rarely experience.

Ooma Butterfleye Smart Security Camera features: