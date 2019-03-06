Ooma’s Butterfleye Smart Camera works during power & internet outages: $109 (Reg. $150)

- Mar. 6th 2019 2:00 pm ET

$109
0

Amazon is offering the Ooma Butterfleye Smart Indoor Security Camera for $108.84 shipped. That’s close to $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Features that set this camera apart from competition include internal storage and backup battery that keep recordings rolling even when power or internet outages occur. It also has 7-days of free cloud storage, a built-in two-way speaker, and the ability to automatically arm/disarm itself. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Another worth consideration is a Blink XT Home Security Camera System for $104. After trying other security cameras, this is the brand that I’ve finally landed on. In addition to stellar battery life, these offer free cloud storage that can be increased by simply buying another Sync Module. I use eight cameras and three sync modules at my business, which sees loads of traffic, and it looks like I can expect to have three months of free storage. Although they won’t work during internet outages like the Butterfleye above, that’s an occurrence that I rarely experience.

Ooma Butterfleye Smart Security Camera features:

  • Watch over your home from anywhere with 24/7 streaming and recording.
  • 7 days of FREE cloud storage.
  • Optional facial recognition identifies people coming and going and gives smart alerts.
  • Continues to work during Internet and power outages with built-in storage and battery backup.
  • Built-in speaker to talk and listen, and automatic arm/disarm (optional)
  • Full HD video with instant video capture.
$109

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Ooma

About the Author