The Üllo Wine Purifier + Glass Carafe is more than 20% off for today only: $100 shipped

- Mar. 6th 2019 10:43 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Üllo Wine Purifier + Carafe (U002R) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the regular price tag and the best we can find. It is also within $10 of the Amazon all-time low, which was a brief offer back in summer 2018. Perfect for removing sulfites and sediment in both red and white wines, it is made of handblown borosilicate glass and includes 6 sulfite filters along with a purifier travel bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can use your savings to grab an additional 10 replacement filters. However, if you don’t need the filtering, there are several nice decanter/carafes out there for less. This Sagaform Wine Carafe comes with a Oak wood stopper at $33 shipped and the Culinaire 1800 ml Crystal Glass Wine Decanter is only $20 Prime shipped.

Üllo Wine Purifier + Carafe:

Purify wine with this dishwasher-safe Üllo + carafe. It comes with six filters that remove sediment and sulfites from red or white wines for a tastier beverage. The modern tapered design of this handblown glass Üllo + carafe looks sophisticated and ensures a comfortable grip while you pour drinks.

