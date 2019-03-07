Here’s a 1-year Xbox Live Gold subscription for just $40 w/ free delivery (Reg. $60)

- Mar. 7th 2019 10:49 am ET

CDKeys is now offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold Memberships for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is $5 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. You can use today’s deal to jump in for the first time or as an extension to your existing subscription. Xbox Live Gold brings online play to your setup along with access to free games every month, deep deals on the Xbox marketplace and more. Head below for the rest of the details.

Xbox Live Gold Memberships:

  • Lightning fast online multiplayer gaming thanks to hundreds of thousands of dedicated servers offering low lag and reduced cheating.
  • Get free games, twice a month – including Microsoft exclusives on the day they release!
  • Exclusive access to weekly sales offering up to 75% off games.
