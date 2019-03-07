Here’s a 1-year Xbox Live Gold subscription for just $40 w/ free delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold Memberships for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is $5 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. You can use today’s deal to jump in for the first time or as an extension to your existing subscription. Xbox Live Gold brings online play to your setup along with access to free games every month, deep deals on the Xbox marketplace and more. Head below for the rest of the details.

We still have Xbox One X bundles at up to $180 off and here's everything we know about the possible upcoming all-digital Xbox One S hardware.

Xbox Live Gold Memberships: