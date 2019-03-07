Take $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H

- Mar. 7th 2019 8:18 am ET

$300 off
0

Amazon is currently taking $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro. Deals start at $2,099.99 on the 256GB model, or you can grab the upgraded 512GB hard drive for $2,499. Free shipping available for all. These deals are currently matched at B&H with tax savings for some shoppers. Today’s deal is in line with our previous mentions and the best offer available by at least $100.

Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro offers a Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy enough juice to get your through the work day.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish MacBook sleeve. This model includes a secondary accessory pouch, which is perfect for keeping cables and earbuds in tow while you’re on the move.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
  • 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
$300 off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp