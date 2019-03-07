Take $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H

Amazon is currently taking $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro. Deals start at $2,099.99 on the 256GB model, or you can grab the upgraded 512GB hard drive for $2,499. Free shipping available for all. These deals are currently matched at B&H with tax savings for some shoppers. Today’s deal is in line with our previous mentions and the best offer available by at least $100.
Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro offers a Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy enough juice to get your through the work day.
Put your savings to work and grab a stylish MacBook sleeve. This model includes a secondary accessory pouch, which is perfect for keeping cables and earbuds in tow while you’re on the move.
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:
- 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
- 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
- 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
- True Tone Technology
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
- Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
- 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
- Force Touch Trackpad