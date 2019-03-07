Lands’ End takes 30% off full-priced items including swim, golf pants, pullovers, more

Lands’ End takes 30% off full-priced styles with promo code CLOVER and PIN 5421 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Straight Fit Mi Pro Golf Pants are a must-have for your spring golf game. These pants were originally priced at $65; however, during the sale they’re marked down to $45. Pair them with the Serious Sweats Quarter Zip for a stylish and comfortable look. Even better, this pullover is also on sale for $38 and originally was priced at $55. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the Lands’ End Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Fit Mi Pro Golf Pants $45 (Orig. $65)
- Traditional Fit No Iron Oxford Shirt $38 (Orig. $55)
- Primaloft Quilted Car Coat $104 (Orig. $149)
- Serious Sweats Quarter Zip $38 (Orig. $55)
- Broadcloth Robe $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lace Trim Flutter Sleeve T-Shirt $24 (Orig. $35)
- Slide Sandals $35 (Orig. $50)
- Matte Jersey Drawstring Jogger Pants $42 (Orig. $60)
- Lightweight Squall Raincoat $104 (Orig. $149)
- Mid Rise Pull-On Skinny Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
