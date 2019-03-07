Lands’ End takes 30% off full-priced items including swim, golf pants, pullovers, more

- Mar. 7th 2019 9:36 am ET

0

Lands’ End takes 30% off full-priced styles with promo code CLOVER and PIN 5421 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Straight Fit Mi Pro Golf Pants are a must-have for your spring golf game. These pants were originally priced at $65; however, during the sale they’re marked down to $45. Pair them with the Serious Sweats Quarter Zip for a stylish and comfortable look. Even better, this pullover is also on sale for $38 and originally was priced at $55. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the Lands’ End Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

 Our top picks for women include:

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Land's End

Land's End

About the Author