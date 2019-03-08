Annke’s 1080p Security Camera undercuts Wyze pricing and sports pan & tilt: $24 (save 45%)

- Mar. 8th 2019 12:19 pm ET

0

Security ANNKE Technology (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Pan & Tilt Security Camera for $24.19 shipped when coupon code XNCJHX6W has been applied during checkout. That’s nearly $20 off the typical rate there and is within a couple bucks of its all-time low. Today’s deal undercuts Wyze Cam, which lacks pan and tilt functionality. In order to get a Wyze Cam with said capabilities, you’d need to fork over about $38, making this option a killer value. With support for microSD cards reaching up to 64GB in size, you’ll be able to record continuously for seven days before running out of space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d like to keep the footage rolling for a week, spend a mere $13 on SanDisk’s Ultra 64GB microSD card and you’ll be ready to rumble. In the event that you need a card for snapping photos and videos on a camera, additional storage on Android, or simply need some extra games on your Nintendo Switch, this versatile card will let you do all of those things plus a whole lot more.

ANNKE 1080p Pan & Tilt Security Camera features:

  • Just ask Alexa to show the camera’s live view on your Echo Show or Echo Spot. Thus, you can get a quick way to see what your kids or pets are doing in another room when you are on the go.
  • Once a moving object passes in front of the camera lens, it pans to follow the object to track and film its trail, like a smart detective. Meanwhile, instant APP alarm pushes will be sent to you to keep you informed all the time.

