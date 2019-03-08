The Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt is available from $4.50 shipped (35% off)

- Mar. 8th 2019 4:11 pm ET

Amazon offers the Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Premium Scratch-Free Wash Mitt for $4.54 as an add-on item. You’ll need to include it in an order of at least $25 to receive the special price and free shipping. You’ll also need to opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $9, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This extra plush microfiber wash mitt is 100% machine washable and will leave just about any surface, including your car scratch, lint and smudge free. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the wash mitt-style seems like overkill for you, especially considering you only get one of them, the AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths might be worth a look. You can get a 24-pack from just over $10 right now. they cab also be rinsed reused “100’s of times.”

Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt:

  • Scratch-free, lint-free and swirl-free
  • Extra plush microfiber
  • Delivers premium wash
  • Increased absorbency
  • 100 percent machine washable
Chemical Guys

